Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Assures Action After DHQ Gujrat Incident

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 09:46 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the DHQ Gujrat incident in light of the inquiry and recommendations of the inquiry committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the DHQ Gujrat incident in light of the inquiry and recommendations of the inquiry committee.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the minister made this statement during his visit to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed DHQ Hospital Gujrat accompanied by Punjab Minister for Communication and Works, Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath, on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The minister mentioned that a committee has been formed to determine those responsible for today's unfortunate incident and to prevent such incidents in the future. He stated that at the district level, Deputy Commissioner Gujarat Safdar Hussain Virk, and at the provincial level, the research wing of the C&W Department is conducting a technical inquiry into the incident.

On the other hand, the Health Minister and Minister for C&W expressed their condolences to the family members of Azmat Bibi, who died in the incident.

They visited the injured patients and ordered their treatment on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister. They directed the hospital administration to provide all medical facilities to the injured patients and instructed the concerned authorities to immediately repair the collapsed structure of the hospital so that treatment facilities for the public can continue without interruption.

Earlier, the district administration of Gujrat and the hospital administration gave a detailed briefing to the ministers about the incident. They inspected the collapsed ward at the site of the incident. During the briefing, the administration mentioned that repair work on the lower part of the surgical ward and the installation of solar panels on the roof were ongoing when the incident occurred. An initial inquiry report is being compiled under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk and ADCR Khizr Hayat Bhatti.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf, and DPO Gujrat visited Aziz Bhatti Shaheed DHQ Hospital in Gujrat and were present on the occasion.

