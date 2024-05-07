Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews health insurance program

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a first working group meeting of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) on health insurance, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a first working group meeting of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) on health insurance, here on Tuesday.

The meeting took place at the Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department (SH&ME) and brought together key stakeholders to discuss reforms and improvements in the health insurance program.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviewed the health insurance program’s progress and discussed necessary reforms. Experts shared valuable insights and recommendations, emphasizing the program’s potential for significant improvement.

Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed optimism about enhancing the health insurance program. He acknowledged past challenges faced by health insurance initiatives but reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing these issues.

The minister stressed the need to rectify any shortcomings in the health insurance program and hold accountable those who exploit it for political gains. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening government hospitals’ capacity and ensuring financial sustainability for the health insurance program.

The minister pledged to improve the financial model of the health insurance program, ensuring that it serves the best interests of the public and promotes equitable healthcare access.

SH&ME Special Secretary (Development) Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Vice-Chancellor of University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq, King Edward Medical University VC Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, PHIMC CEO Dr. Ali Razaq, Prof. Dr. Anjum Jalal from PIC and others attended the meeting.