Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Reviews Health Insurance Program

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews health insurance program

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a first working group meeting of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) on health insurance, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a first working group meeting of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) on health insurance, here on Tuesday.

The meeting took place at the Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department (SH&ME) and brought together key stakeholders to discuss reforms and improvements in the health insurance program.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviewed the health insurance program’s progress and discussed necessary reforms. Experts shared valuable insights and recommendations, emphasizing the program’s potential for significant improvement.

Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed optimism about enhancing the health insurance program. He acknowledged past challenges faced by health insurance initiatives but reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing these issues.

The minister stressed the need to rectify any shortcomings in the health insurance program and hold accountable those who exploit it for political gains. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening government hospitals’ capacity and ensuring financial sustainability for the health insurance program.

The minister pledged to improve the financial model of the health insurance program, ensuring that it serves the best interests of the public and promotes equitable healthcare access.

SH&ME Special Secretary (Development) Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Vice-Chancellor of University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq, King Edward Medical University VC Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, PHIMC CEO Dr. Ali Razaq, Prof. Dr. Anjum Jalal from PIC and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Company Progress From Government Best

Recent Stories

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gan ..

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur

13 minutes ago
 Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam ..

Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin

13 minutes ago
 MCF purchases new machinery

MCF purchases new machinery

13 minutes ago
 UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossing ..

UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

13 minutes ago
 China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

13 minutes ago
 FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model ro ..

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads

18 minutes ago
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit c ..

Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes

18 minutes ago
 Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during ..

Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

18 minutes ago
 Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

34 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

18 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

18 minutes ago
 229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan