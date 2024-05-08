Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Leads Efforts To Ensure Peace, Order Across Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 08:56 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said the government will ensure peace and order throughout the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024)

He was chairing the fourth meeting of the Sub-Cabinet Committee on Law and Orders, held at the home department here on Wednesday,on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The minister paid tribute to the Punjab policemen, who were injured while fighting the enemies of law and order. During the meeting, instructions have been given to the law and order agencies to speed up the Katcha area operation. The committee gave approval to the Punjab Police for rearrangement of various police stations in the interest of the people. During the meeting, approval was given to form a JIT on various incidents.

Action against drug peddlers, kite making factories and electricity thieves will be continued across the province. The health minister made a detailed review of law and order in the entire province, arrangements for by-elections in Multan and Muzaffargarh, Katcha area operation and other issues.

Earlier, the officers concerned, Additional IG South Punjab and Commissioner DG Khan gave a briefing.

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, and Transport Minister Bilal Akbar participated as members. Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain participated in the meeting through video link. Special Secretary Home, Additional IG Shahzada Sultan, AIG Sahibzada Bilal Umar, DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency and other officers participated in the meeting.

