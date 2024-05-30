Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Commends Nurses On World Nurses Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique commends nurses on World Nurses Day

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique lauded the dedication and professionalism of nurses, recognizing their critical role in elevating the country's name globally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique lauded the dedication and professionalism of nurses, recognizing their critical role in elevating the country's name globally.

Speaking as the special guest at a World Nurses Day event held at a local hotel on Thursday, he emphasized the importance of nursing in the healthcare system.

In his address, the Provincial Health Minister declared, "Today is a day to pay tribute to the services of nurses. Nurses are the backbone of our health system and they are tirelessly serving patients in hospitals." He highlighted ongoing efforts to bring modern reforms to the nursing sector, including the revamping of all nursing colleges, which he welcomed enthusiastically.

He also announced enhancements to the health card initiative, increasing the coverage limit from one million rupees. "We are launching the health card in a better form," he stated, underscoring the government's commitment to improving healthcare services.

The event was attended by the Director General of Nursing Punjab and a large number of nurses from across the province.

The minister acknowledged the contributions of nurses in making Pakistan proud on international scale and called for collective efforts to further advance the nursing sector. The celebration of World Nurses Day serves as a platform to honor the invaluable contributions of nurses and to discuss future improvements in the nursing field, he added.

