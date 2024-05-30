Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Commends Nurses On World Nurses Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 06:58 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique lauded the dedication and professionalism of nurses, recognizing their critical role in elevating the country's name globally
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique lauded the dedication and professionalism of nurses, recognizing their critical role in elevating the country's name globally.
Speaking as the special guest at a World Nurses Day event held at a local hotel on Thursday, he emphasized the importance of nursing in the healthcare system.
In his address, the Provincial Health Minister declared, "Today is a day to pay tribute to the services of nurses. Nurses are the backbone of our health system and they are tirelessly serving patients in hospitals." He highlighted ongoing efforts to bring modern reforms to the nursing sector, including the revamping of all nursing colleges, which he welcomed enthusiastically.
He also announced enhancements to the health card initiative, increasing the coverage limit from one million rupees. "We are launching the health card in a better form," he stated, underscoring the government's commitment to improving healthcare services.
The event was attended by the Director General of Nursing Punjab and a large number of nurses from across the province.
The minister acknowledged the contributions of nurses in making Pakistan proud on international scale and called for collective efforts to further advance the nursing sector. The celebration of World Nurses Day serves as a platform to honor the invaluable contributions of nurses and to discuss future improvements in the nursing field, he added.
Recent Stories
Woman killed in road mishap
PML-N Youth wing takes out Yom-e-Takbeer rally in city
US growth slower than estimated in first quarter: govt
HCCI a business community institution, not personal property of anyone: Ikram Ra ..
Training session on E-Filing, office automation system held at RDA
Ghana vice consul general meets commerce minister
Belgium Ambassador calls on PRCS chairman
Six profiteers held
PAF, Wapda qualify for Memorial Basketball seims
SC rejects request for live streaming of NAB amendments case
Federal Ombudsman's advisor holds open court in Jund
Action against 11,000 under-age drivers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman killed in road mishap46 seconds ago
-
PML-N Youth wing takes out Yom-e-Takbeer rally in city2 minutes ago
-
Training session on E-Filing, office automation system held at RDA2 minutes ago
-
Ghana vice consul general meets commerce minister7 minutes ago
-
Belgium Ambassador calls on PRCS chairman7 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held7 minutes ago
-
SC rejects request for live streaming of NAB amendments case7 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's advisor holds open court in Jund13 minutes ago
-
Action against 11,000 under-age drivers13 minutes ago
-
Water flow into miners from Rohri canal to remain suspended till 5 June13 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody13 minutes ago
-
Provincial minister announces plans for higher education commission13 minutes ago