Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Takes Notice Of Fire Incident At Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 08:32 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique takes notice of fire incident at hospital

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has taken notice of a short-circuiting incident at the nursery of Sahiwal Medical College

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has taken notice of a short-circuiting incident at the nursery of Sahiwal Medical College.

The incident occurred earlier on Saturday, causing alarm and raising concerns about safety protocols at the facility.

The minister directed principal of the Sahiwal Medical College to submit a comprehensive report within 24 hours.

Emphasising the need for immediate action, he stated, “The safety of our medical facilities and the well-being of our patients is paramount. We must address any lapses swiftly and ensure such incidents do not recur.”

No injuries were reported, and measures were being taken to prevent further electrical issues. The investigation would focus on the cause of the short-circuiting and the adequacy of the nursery's safety measures.

