Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Announces Capacity Evaluation For Children's Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that the capacity of children's hospitals across Punjab is being thoroughly evaluated in the light of the chief minister's children's heart surgery programme

Chairing a meeting at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Saturday, he said that a comprehensive review of the heart surgery programme had been conducted. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was spearheading the project to ensure that children requiring heart surgery in government hospitals were prioritized.

He said that to ensure smooth implementation and transparency, an online dashboard would be developed to monitor the program's performance. "This project will lead to an immediate improvement in the pediatric heart surgery system across the province," he said.

"The Punjab government is committed to increasing the capacity of its children's hospitals to better serve the young patients," the minister said.

Khawaja Salman added that the initiative aims to establish an integrated system for children's heart surgeries. "Insha-Allah, if we can save even one innocent child's life through this project, our mission will be accomplished," he added.

The meeting was attended by Chairman board of Management Punjab Institute of Cardiology Professor Farqad Alamgir, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, administration from the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, the Dean of Children's Hospital Multan, and the Executive Director of Multan Institute of Cardiology, among other officials.

