- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage at Mayo Hospital
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Rejects Reports Of Funds Shortage At Mayo Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejected recent media claims regarding a shortage of funds at the Cardiology Department of Mayo Hospital, terming these reports baseless
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejected recent media claims regarding a shortage of funds at the Cardiology Department of Mayo Hospital, terming these reports baseless.
In a statement issued on Friday, he confirmed that the cardiology ward at Mayo Hospital continues to provide uninterrupted services to patients.
Highlighting recent activities, the minister noted that eight cardiology procedures were conducted on October 23 and five on October 24, underscoring the department’s operational efficiency. He further mentioned that the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has allocated additional funds to Mayo Hospital to ensure the smooth functioning of its cardiology department.
He emphasized the Punjab government’s commitment to supporting public healthcare facilities, ensuring they remain fully equipped to serve patients effectively.
Recent Stories
NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit
Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation cer ..
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs ..
Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plot ..
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Saf ..
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind
Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar
Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit4 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation certificate to Christia ..1 minute ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs' families1 minute ago
-
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plots2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Safe City Project in Si ..2 minutes ago
-
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack15 minutes ago
-
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind9 minutes ago
-
Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 305 minutes ago
-
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar5 minutes ago
-
Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad5 minutes ago
-
Abducted baby boy recovered after 11 days, female accused arrested5 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to expedite anti-encroachments operation, retrieve occupied land1 minute ago