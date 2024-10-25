Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Rejects Reports Of Funds Shortage At Mayo Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 07:24 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage at Mayo Hospital

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejected recent media claims regarding a shortage of funds at the Cardiology Department of Mayo Hospital, terming these reports baseless

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejected recent media claims regarding a shortage of funds at the Cardiology Department of Mayo Hospital, terming these reports baseless.

In a statement issued on Friday, he confirmed that the cardiology ward at Mayo Hospital continues to provide uninterrupted services to patients.

Highlighting recent activities, the minister noted that eight cardiology procedures were conducted on October 23 and five on October 24, underscoring the department’s operational efficiency. He further mentioned that the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has allocated additional funds to Mayo Hospital to ensure the smooth functioning of its cardiology department.

He emphasized the Punjab government’s commitment to supporting public healthcare facilities, ensuring they remain fully equipped to serve patients effectively.

Related Topics

Shortage Education Government Of Punjab Punjab October Media

Recent Stories

NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consu ..

NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit

4 minutes ago
 Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in P ..

Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usma ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation cer ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century

Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century

2 minutes ago
 CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss ..

CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plot ..

2 minutes ago
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaull ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Saf ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison van ..

PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack

15 minutes ago
 CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mi ..

CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind

9 minutes ago
 Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30

Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30

5 minutes ago
 No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives department ..

No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar

5 minutes ago
 Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal c ..

Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan