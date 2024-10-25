Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage at Mayo Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejected recent media claims regarding a shortage of funds at the Cardiology Department of Mayo Hospital, terming these reports baseless.

In a statement issued on Friday, he confirmed that the cardiology ward at Mayo Hospital continues to provide uninterrupted services to patients.

Highlighting recent activities, the minister noted that eight cardiology procedures were conducted on October 23 and five on October 24, underscoring the department’s operational efficiency. He further mentioned that the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has allocated additional funds to Mayo Hospital to ensure the smooth functioning of its cardiology department.

He emphasized the Punjab government’s commitment to supporting public healthcare facilities, ensuring they remain fully equipped to serve patients effectively.