- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inaugurates day care center at Children's Hospital
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Inaugurates Day Care Center At Children's Hospital
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Monday inaugurated a new day care center for working lady doctors and female staff at the Children's Hospital Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Monday inaugurated a new day care center for working lady doctors and female staff at the Children's Hospital Lahore.
On this occasion, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Masood Sadiq, MD Children's Hospital Prof. Tipu Sultan, Prof. Junaid Rashid, Chairman Islamic Aid Mahmoodul Hasan, faculty members and others were present. The Canadian delegation also participated on this occasion.
The provincial health minister visited the day care center on this occasion and also cut the children's birthday cake. Prof. Masood Sadiq briefed about the facilities provided in the day care center.
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique also met the Canadian delegation on this occasion.
Rafique said that the establishment of a day care center for the children of the working lady doctors and staff of the Children's Hospital is a very good initiative. "We are grateful to Islamic Aid for supporting the establishment of the day care center. Newly established day care center has been made very beautiful. A gymnasium will also be established in the Children's Hospital soon," he said and added that the Punjab government is taking the best and basic steps for the treatment of children and prepared plan to expand Children's Hospital for the convenience of patients.
Recent Stories
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar
World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Pre ..
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy
Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committe ..
Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi
CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..
Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test
APBUMA demands pro-export strategies
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy14 seconds ago
-
Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committee16 seconds ago
-
Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi17 seconds ago
-
CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation21 seconds ago
-
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative issues in Jhang6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists12 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program12 minutes ago
-
Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshid12 minutes ago
-
Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi12 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case17 minutes ago