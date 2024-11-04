Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Inaugurates Day Care Center At Children's Hospital

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Monday inaugurated a new day care center for working lady doctors and female staff at the Children's Hospital Lahore

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Masood Sadiq, MD Children's Hospital Prof. Tipu Sultan, Prof. Junaid Rashid, Chairman Islamic Aid Mahmoodul Hasan, faculty members and others were present. The Canadian delegation also participated on this occasion.

The provincial health minister visited the day care center on this occasion and also cut the children's birthday cake. Prof. Masood Sadiq briefed about the facilities provided in the day care center.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique also met the Canadian delegation on this occasion.

Rafique said that the establishment of a day care center for the children of the working lady doctors and staff of the Children's Hospital is a very good initiative. "We are grateful to Islamic Aid for supporting the establishment of the day care center. Newly established day care center has been made very beautiful. A gymnasium will also be established in the Children's Hospital soon," he said and added that the Punjab government is taking the best and basic steps for the treatment of children and prepared plan to expand Children's Hospital for the convenience of patients.

