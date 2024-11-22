- Home
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Promises Transparency In Hospitals Revamping Project
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 07:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency in the ongoing hospitals revamping project, stressing that there would be no compromise on quality and timelines.
He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, here on Friday.
The minister stressed the importance of completing the revamping projects in various government teaching hospitals of Lahore on time. He stated that contractors had been instructed to expedite work to ensure the convenience of patients visiting government hospitals. “Revamping projects are being prioritised, and their continuous monitoring is being conducted to maintain high standards,” he said.
During the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique reviewed the latest progress on the projects underway in nine teaching hospitals, including Services Hospital, Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yaki Gate, Mian Munshi Hospital, Lady Aitchison Hospital, Mayo Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, and General Hospital.
Officials provided updates on the progress of the projects, highlighting efforts to enhance infrastructure and services in these facilities.
Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Dr. Waheed Asghar, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, and other officers participated in the meeting via video link.
