Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasizes role of PHC in advancing health sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has highlighted the critical role of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) in ensuring the effectiveness of government initiatives in the health sector and delivering optimal results to the public.

Presiding over a meeting at the PHC here on Friday, the minister reviewed the commission's performance in detail. CEO Dr. Saqib Aziz presented the annual report of the institution and briefed the attendees on various measures undertaken to enhance healthcare standards in the province.

Khawaja Salman lauded the PHC for its efforts in inspecting government and private hospitals across Punjab. He revealed that the Punjab government has taken strict action against quackery, shutting down more than 55,000 businesses of fake doctors who jeopardize innocent lives.

He further stated that indicators from Children’s Hospital Lahore and Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) are exemplary.

He emphasized that the majority of outpatient, emergency, and surgical services in Punjab are being carried out in government hospitals, which remain the backbone of the healthcare system.

The minister stressed the need for strict adherence to infection control SOPs in government hospitals. He proposed organizing awareness seminars on cleanliness in educational institutions and activating quality improvement departments in hospitals.

Additionally, Khawaja Salman Rafique directed the PHC to develop a model for evening practices in government hospitals to enhance service availability. He commended the commission for its consistent inspections, which ensure quality healthcare services.

The health minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to raising healthcare standards across Punjab.