- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasizes role of PHC in advancing health sector
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Emphasizes Role Of PHC In Advancing Health Sector
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has highlighted the critical role of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) in ensuring the effectiveness of government initiatives in the health sector and delivering optimal results to the public
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has highlighted the critical role of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) in ensuring the effectiveness of government initiatives in the health sector and delivering optimal results to the public.
Presiding over a meeting at the PHC here on Friday, the minister reviewed the commission's performance in detail. CEO Dr. Saqib Aziz presented the annual report of the institution and briefed the attendees on various measures undertaken to enhance healthcare standards in the province.
Khawaja Salman lauded the PHC for its efforts in inspecting government and private hospitals across Punjab. He revealed that the Punjab government has taken strict action against quackery, shutting down more than 55,000 businesses of fake doctors who jeopardize innocent lives.
He further stated that indicators from Children’s Hospital Lahore and Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) are exemplary.
He emphasized that the majority of outpatient, emergency, and surgical services in Punjab are being carried out in government hospitals, which remain the backbone of the healthcare system.
The minister stressed the need for strict adherence to infection control SOPs in government hospitals. He proposed organizing awareness seminars on cleanliness in educational institutions and activating quality improvement departments in hospitals.
Additionally, Khawaja Salman Rafique directed the PHC to develop a model for evening practices in government hospitals to enhance service availability. He commended the commission for its consistent inspections, which ensure quality healthcare services.
The health minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to raising healthcare standards across Punjab.
Recent Stories
Gobi Partners unveils $50 million tech fund, inks deal with Bank of Punjab
Unveiling ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games' Trophy held
Six arrested; drugs, weapons seized
Punjab's chief minister secures fresh economic partnerships on Shanghai visit
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasizes role of PHC in advancin ..
Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture At ..
30-member delegation from Nowshera college witnesses Senate proceedings
KMC to extend all possible cooperation for Karachi Marathon scheduled on Jan 05, ..
1st National Youth Employment Policy to be approved soon; Mashhood
Additional IGP visits under-construction model police stations
Girls' Cricket Cup promotes empowerment, equality in Islamabad
Economic stability crucial for improving living standards: Abdul Jabbar Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six arrested; drugs, weapons seized1 minute ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasizes role of PHC in advancing health sector1 minute ago
-
Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar for � ..1 minute ago
-
30-member delegation from Nowshera college witnesses Senate proceedings1 minute ago
-
1st National Youth Employment Policy to be approved soon; Mashhood7 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP visits under-construction model police stations7 minutes ago
-
Economic stability crucial for improving living standards: Abdul Jabbar Khan7 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visits Huawei Technologies’s Bantian headquarter33 minutes ago
-
Dar appreciates MoFA, NDMA for early evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from Syria7 minutes ago
-
National Seminar held on 'Ageing & Inclusive Development'21 minutes ago
-
20th batch completes Friends of Police Internship Programme21 minutes ago
-
KP food authority seals several milk shops21 minutes ago