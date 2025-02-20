Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Orders Inquiry Into Mayo Hospital Elevator Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 07:55 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has ordered an immediate inquiry into the elevator collapse incident at the orthopedic ward of Mayo Hospital, Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has ordered an immediate inquiry into the elevator collapse incident at the orthopedic ward of Mayo Hospital, Lahore.

On Thursday, the minister directed Medical Superintendent (MS) Professor Faisal Masood to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report at the earliest.

He assured that those responsible for the incident would be held accountable, stating that negligence in patient safety would not be tolerated.

