Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows zero tolerance for negligence in patient care

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reiterated that even one percent negligence in the treatment and care of patients in government hospitals will not be tolerated.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Friday, where service delivery at Mayo Hospital, Lahore, was reviewed in detail.

During the meeting, officials assessed various administrative matters, including the bulk purchase of medicines, stock balance, live dashboard monitoring, and clinic operations. The minister emphasized that, as per the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a 100 per cent supply of medicines would be ensured at the hospital.

Khawaja Salman highlighted that sufficient stock of syringes, cannulas, and other essential disposables is available for patients at Mayo Hospital.

He directed the hospital administration to facilitate patients efficiently, stressing that billions of rupees are allocated to government hospitals solely to enhance healthcare services.

Expressing concern over complaints of medicine shortages despite sufficient stock, the minister ordered the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department to investigate the issue and ensure accountability.

Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mahmood Rehmani, Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, and other senior officials attended the meeting. Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Mahmood Ayaz, along with other senior faculty members and the board of Management of Mayo Hospital, participated via video link.