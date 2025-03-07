Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Warn Of No Tolerance For Negligence In Dengue Prevention

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 08:07 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has warned that any violation of SOPs and negligence during the dengue season will not be tolerated

Presiding over a meeting on Friday at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, he was joined by Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir. The ministers emphasized that all departments must actively participate in an aggressive dengue prevention campaign.

Khawaja Salman Rafique directed the secretaries of allied departments to ensure strict implementation of decisions made in the dengue prevention meeting. He stressed that department heads must remain active in the field, and strict action will be taken against officers failing in their duties. "Dengue control is impossible without the hard work and dedication of all concerned departments," he stated, adding that the Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG) has been tasked with formulating recommendations for tackling the outbreak.

Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted the need for greater efforts this year compared to the previous dengue season. He announced that daily dengue awareness sessions will be conducted in schools, while special surveillance teams will inspect junkyards and graveyards to eliminate potential breeding sites.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Nadia Saqib, DC Lahore, Special Secretary Operations Aun Bukhari, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Dr. Soumya Iqtar, Director CDC Dr. Yadullah, and other senior officials. Secretaries of various departments, Professor Wasim Akram, Commissioners, DCs, CEOs Health, and other officers joined via video link.

