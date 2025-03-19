Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders strict action against medicine thief gang

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 09:31 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed strict action against a gang involved in the theft of medicines from various hospitals across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed strict action against a gang involved in the theft of medicines from various hospitals across the province.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the minister termed the theft of medicines a serious criminal offense and assured that the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education would thoroughly follow up on the case. He warned that those involved in this illegal trade would face the full force of the law.
Highlighting the severity of the issue, Khawaja Salman Rafique revealed that the highest number of stolen medicines has been reported from private hospitals. He reiterated that the health department is committed to ensuring accountability and will take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.
Authorities have been instructed to identify and apprehend those responsible, ensuring that hospitals remain free from corruption and malpractice.
