Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Orders Strict Action Against Medicine Thief Gang

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 09:31 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders strict action against medicine thief gang

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed strict action against a gang involved in the theft of medicines from various hospitals across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed strict action against a gang involved in the theft of medicines from various hospitals across the province.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the minister termed the theft of medicines a serious criminal offense and assured that the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education would thoroughly follow up on the case. He warned that those involved in this illegal trade would face the full force of the law.

Highlighting the severity of the issue, Khawaja Salman Rafique revealed that the highest number of stolen medicines has been reported from private hospitals. He reiterated that the health department is committed to ensuring accountability and will take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Authorities have been instructed to identify and apprehend those responsible, ensuring that hospitals remain free from corruption and malpractice.

Recent Stories

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic ..

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road

19 minutes ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..

49 minutes ago
 TikTok makes personalizing security settings easie ..

TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier

1 hour ago
 DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Actio ..

DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Action Plan

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orde ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders strict action against medic ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture ..

Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture with Chinese, Iraqi consuls ge ..

2 minutes ago
Three fraudsters arrested for exploiting patients ..

Three fraudsters arrested for exploiting patients at LGH, PINS

2 minutes ago
 Rs. 4.75m released for medical expenses of injured ..

Rs. 4.75m released for medical expenses of injured cops

2 minutes ago
 Linguistic expert urges students to generate digit ..

Linguistic expert urges students to generate digital content to ensure Sindhi la ..

9 minutes ago
 DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city

DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city

9 minutes ago
 Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punja ..

Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ..

9 minutes ago
 Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accid ..

Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accident

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan