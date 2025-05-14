Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Prioritises Modern Technology In Patient Care At Govt Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:48 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique prioritises modern technology in patient care at govt hospitals

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Wednesday that leveraging modern technology for patient treatment and care in government hospitals was a top priority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Wednesday that leveraging modern technology for patient treatment and care in government hospitals was a top priority.

He shared these remarks during a visit to the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Mayo Hospital here.

During his visit, the minister met with faculty members, received a detailed briefing, and inspected the department’s workshop and storeroom. He also interacted with patients, reaffirming the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare facilities.

“We are creating better facilities for patients visiting government hospitals,” he stated.

Aligning with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Minister Rafique highlighted ongoing efforts to improve public health services. He announced plans to expand the capacity of Mayo Hospital’s Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation to cater to growing patient needs.

The visit was attended by CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Haroon Hamid, Dr. Asad Abbas Shah, Dr. Wajahat Kamal, and Dr. Irfan Mirza.

Recent Stories

Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK af ..

Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK after being declared bank defaul ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UN-Habitat agree to develop national urb ..

Pakistan, UN-Habitat agree to develop national urban development strategy

2 minutes ago
 Senate's House Business Advisory Committee plans 3 ..

Senate's House Business Advisory Committee plans 350th session agenda, pays trib ..

3 minutes ago
 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Mugla, Türkiye

6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Mugla, Türkiye

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique prio ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique prioritises modern technology in p ..

3 minutes ago
 Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: I ..

Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: ISPR

14 minutes ago
SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legisla ..

SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legislative action

10 minutes ago
 DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completi ..

DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completion

10 minutes ago
 Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahm ..

Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahmedpur Sharqia

10 minutes ago
 Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug ope ..

Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug operation

10 minutes ago
 Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen ..

Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen rural economy

10 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Se ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar hails ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan