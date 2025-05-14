- Home
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Prioritises Modern Technology In Patient Care At Govt Hospitals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:48 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Wednesday that leveraging modern technology for patient treatment and care in government hospitals was a top priority
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Wednesday that leveraging modern technology for patient treatment and care in government hospitals was a top priority.
He shared these remarks during a visit to the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Mayo Hospital here.
During his visit, the minister met with faculty members, received a detailed briefing, and inspected the department’s workshop and storeroom. He also interacted with patients, reaffirming the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare facilities.
“We are creating better facilities for patients visiting government hospitals,” he stated.
Aligning with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Minister Rafique highlighted ongoing efforts to improve public health services. He announced plans to expand the capacity of Mayo Hospital’s Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation to cater to growing patient needs.
The visit was attended by CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Haroon Hamid, Dr. Asad Abbas Shah, Dr. Wajahat Kamal, and Dr. Irfan Mirza.
