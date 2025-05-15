Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Reviews Medical Equipment Procurement For Sahiwal Institute Of Cardiology

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 07:35 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews medical equipment procurement for Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reiterated the government’s commitment to providing the best possible healthcare facilities to the people of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reiterated the government’s commitment to providing the best possible healthcare facilities to the people of the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department on Thursday. The meeting reviewed the ongoing process of procuring medical equipment for the Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology and the revamping project at Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital in Sialkot.

Briefings were given by the concerned officers regarding the progress of both initiatives.

The minister emphasized the need to expedite the procurement of equipment for the Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology and directed that the revamping of Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital should be completed within the stipulated timeline.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Development Dr. Waheed Asghar, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, and Director Budget and Accounts Hammad Al-Rabb. Principal Sahiwal Medical College Professor Imran Hassan, Medical Superintendent of Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital, and relevant XENs participated via video link.

Recent Stories

Naval chief visits CMH pays tribute to injured tro ..

Naval chief visits CMH pays tribute to injured troops of operation Bunyan um-Mar ..

4 minutes ago
 2 killed in road accident in Karachi

2 killed in road accident in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Health sector witnessing historic reforms under CM ..

Health sector witnessing historic reforms under CM: Khawaja Salman

4 minutes ago
 PIC orders OGDCL to make public CSR fund details

PIC orders OGDCL to make public CSR fund details

4 minutes ago
 Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iq ..

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral releases 6 prisoners ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique revi ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews medical equipment procurem ..

4 minutes ago
Govt empowering youth for brighter tomorrow; Fahad ..

Govt empowering youth for brighter tomorrow; Fahad Shahbaz

4 minutes ago
 182 gangs busted, 4,336 POs held in 2025 so far

182 gangs busted, 4,336 POs held in 2025 so far

4 minutes ago
 PIC rejects reports of negligence in blood screeni ..

PIC rejects reports of negligence in blood screening

12 minutes ago
 Govt's tariff rationalization policy to make econo ..

Govt's tariff rationalization policy to make economy efficient, achieve producti ..

4 minutes ago
 Introductory meeting of PPF held in KP Assembly

Introductory meeting of PPF held in KP Assembly

20 minutes ago
 Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I seri ..

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan