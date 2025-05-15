- Home
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Reviews Medical Equipment Procurement For Sahiwal Institute Of Cardiology
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 07:35 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reiterated the government’s commitment to providing the best possible healthcare facilities to the people of the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reiterated the government’s commitment to providing the best possible healthcare facilities to the people of the province.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department on Thursday. The meeting reviewed the ongoing process of procuring medical equipment for the Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology and the revamping project at Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital in Sialkot.
Briefings were given by the concerned officers regarding the progress of both initiatives.
The minister emphasized the need to expedite the procurement of equipment for the Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology and directed that the revamping of Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital should be completed within the stipulated timeline.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Development Dr. Waheed Asghar, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, and Director Budget and Accounts Hammad Al-Rabb. Principal Sahiwal Medical College Professor Imran Hassan, Medical Superintendent of Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital, and relevant XENs participated via video link.
