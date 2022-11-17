UrduPoint.com

Punjab Health Minister Paid Surprise Visit To Wah General Hospital

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Punjab health minister paid surprise visit to Wah General hospital

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab health Ministe,r Dr Akhter Malik paid surprise visit to Wah General hospital on Thursday Morning. Punjab Minister for sports Tamour Masood Akbar was also present on this occasion. During his visit, the minister visited the emergency department, various wards and other testing facilities.

He expressed his displeasure over the availability of testing facilities only day working hours.

On this occasion, he interacted with the indoor patients and get feedback from them about the facilities and treatment provided to them.

He also expressed his displeasure over the paucity of medicines and staff at the hospital and ordered for suspension of the medical superintendent besides instructed to issue show cause notice to the chief executive district health authority (CEO) for mismanagement and poor facilities at the hospital.

