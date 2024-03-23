Punjab Health Minister pays visit to review revamping projects HFH

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique paid a visit to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique paid a visit to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU).

He made a detailed review of the ongoing revamping project in both hospitals. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed the contractors to make all operation theaters in Holy Family Hospital fully functional before Eid-ul-Fitr.

He visited patients at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and inquired about medical facilities.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique speaking on the occasion, said that the ground and first floor of Holy Family Hospital will be completed by March 31.

The basement and second floor will be completed in the second phase. We will not tolerate a single percent lapse in the revamping project in Institute of Urology. The Health Card will be made active for the people of Punjab very soon with a good package. Revamping project is being reviewed by visiting various government hospitals of Punjab.