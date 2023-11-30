Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister, Professor Dr. Javed Akram Advocates Hemophilia Awareness

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Punjab Health Minister, Professor Dr. Javed Akram advocates hemophilia awareness

Punjab Health Minister, Professor Dr. Javed Akram, emphasized the urgent need for hemophilia awareness during a seminar at the Children's Library Complex here on Thursday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Punjab Health Minister, Professor Dr. Javed Akram, emphasized the urgent need for hemophilia awareness during a seminar at the Children's library Complex here on Thursday.

Addressing the audience, he highlighted the hereditary nature of hemophilia and the challenges in its diagnosis.

Dr. Javed Akram commended the Hemophilia Society's efforts, providing treatment facilities to over 1,100 patients across the province, with a significant number in Lahore. He stressed the importance of early diagnosis, stating that 40 per cent of complications can be avoided with timely detection.

Expressing gratitude for abundant donations in Pakistan, Dr. Javed Akram cautioned against unnecessary medication for hemophilia patients. He urged the creation of guidelines for managing the disease and proposed establishing a registry of hemophilia patients in Punjab.

In a thoughtful message, the Health Minister encouraged patients not to stigmatize others with diseases.

The event concluded with the distribution of honorary shields among guests, including Rana Saifi, Dr. Shehla, Dr. Tariq Sohail, Dr. Flake W. F., and the Managing Director of the Children's Library Complex.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Event

Recent Stories

Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police ..

Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police custody

5 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar get CAREC Award for adva ..

Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar get CAREC Award for advancing gender equality in Pakis ..

6 minutes ago
 Nominations open for 2nd Edition of Gender Climate ..

Nominations open for 2nd Edition of Gender Climate Award

6 minutes ago
 Pak ambassador to Belgium, Libyan envoy to EU disc ..

Pak ambassador to Belgium, Libyan envoy to EU discuss bilateral ties

6 minutes ago
 Jogezai terms Zardari favorite leader of people of ..

Jogezai terms Zardari favorite leader of people of Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Woman killed, 10 injured in accident

Woman killed, 10 injured in accident

5 minutes ago
14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Dec 1-3

14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Dec 1-3

5 minutes ago
 Shehbaz meets Nawaz, felicitates him on acquittal

Shehbaz meets Nawaz, felicitates him on acquittal

5 minutes ago
 HEC selects 321 Sri Lankan students to study in Pa ..

HEC selects 321 Sri Lankan students to study in Pakistani universities

11 minutes ago
 LESCO rewards well-performing employees

LESCO rewards well-performing employees

11 minutes ago
 Surgical workshop of International Paediatric meet ..

Surgical workshop of International Paediatric meeting concludes successfully

11 minutes ago
 CM directs speedy completion of computerization of ..

CM directs speedy completion of computerization of land records

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan