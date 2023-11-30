Punjab Health Minister, Professor Dr. Javed Akram advocates hemophilia awareness

Punjab Health Minister, Professor Dr. Javed Akram, emphasized the urgent need for hemophilia awareness during a seminar at the Children's Library Complex here on Thursday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Punjab Health Minister, Professor Dr. Javed Akram, emphasized the urgent need for hemophilia awareness during a seminar at the Children's library Complex here on Thursday.

Addressing the audience, he highlighted the hereditary nature of hemophilia and the challenges in its diagnosis.

Dr. Javed Akram commended the Hemophilia Society's efforts, providing treatment facilities to over 1,100 patients across the province, with a significant number in Lahore. He stressed the importance of early diagnosis, stating that 40 per cent of complications can be avoided with timely detection.

Expressing gratitude for abundant donations in Pakistan, Dr. Javed Akram cautioned against unnecessary medication for hemophilia patients. He urged the creation of guidelines for managing the disease and proposed establishing a registry of hemophilia patients in Punjab.

In a thoughtful message, the Health Minister encouraged patients not to stigmatize others with diseases.

The event concluded with the distribution of honorary shields among guests, including Rana Saifi, Dr. Shehla, Dr. Tariq Sohail, Dr. Flake W. F., and the Managing Director of the Children's Library Complex.