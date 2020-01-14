Punjab Health Minister raises questions about health condition of Nawaz Sharif

(@fidahassanain)

She says that Nawaz Sharif enjoying tea at a restaurant somewhere in London was looking fit, wants latest reports of his health.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2020) Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday raised questions about health of PML-N Supremo and three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over his pictures at a restaurant somewhere in London.

“Apparently he was looking fit somewhere in London,” said Yasmin Rashid, adding that she saw his picture taking tea at any restaurant in London.

“Did he go to restaurant to breath in fresh air?,” Yasmin Rashid questioned. “Whether the air of the restaurant was fresh,” she further asked. Referring to Maryam Nawaz’s earlier statement that she wanted to go to London to inquire after her ailing father, Yasmin Rashid said that whether she wanted to go to any café or restaurant in London to inquire after her ailing Nawaz Sharif.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid who is also professional doctor said that Nawaz Sharif was roaming in the restaurant and was enjoying tea there.

But on the other hand, it was said that he was suffering from severe illness.

She said the bail period of Nawaz Sharif ended on Dec 25 and his counsel Advocate Khwaja Haris sent his medical reports on Dec 27. She objected to the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif, saying that these reports contained the old information.

“I asked Dr. Adnan—the personal physician of Nawaz Sharif that whether his patients go to take breath,” she further said.

She said: “We don’t know what kind of treatment is being provided to Nawaz Sharif in London,”. The signals showed that Nawaz Sharif was not getting treatment there as he was fit.

Nawaz Sharif was allowed six-week bail on medical ground in Al-Azizia reference after which he travelled to London for his medical treatment on Nov 19, 2019.