UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Health Minister Raises Questions About Health Condition Of Nawaz Sharif

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 01:31 PM

Punjab Health Minister raises questions about health condition of Nawaz Sharif

She says that Nawaz Sharif enjoying tea at a restaurant somewhere in London was looking fit, wants latest reports of his health.  

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2020) Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday raised questions about health of PML-N Supremo and three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over his pictures at a restaurant somewhere in London.

“Apparently he was looking fit somewhere in London,” said Yasmin Rashid, adding that she saw his picture taking tea at any restaurant in London.

“Did he go to restaurant to breath in fresh air?,” Yasmin Rashid questioned. “Whether the air of the restaurant was fresh,” she further asked. Referring to Maryam Nawaz’s earlier statement that she wanted to go to London to inquire after her ailing father, Yasmin Rashid said that whether she wanted to go to any café or restaurant in London to inquire after her ailing Nawaz Sharif.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid who is also professional doctor said that Nawaz Sharif was roaming in the restaurant and was enjoying tea there.

But on the other hand, it was said that he was suffering from severe illness.

She said the bail period of Nawaz Sharif ended on Dec 25 and his counsel Advocate Khwaja Haris sent his medical reports on Dec 27. She objected to the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif, saying that these reports contained the old information.

“I asked Dr. Adnan—the personal physician of Nawaz Sharif that whether his patients go to take breath,” she further said.

She said: “We don’t know what kind of treatment is being provided to Nawaz Sharif in London,”. The signals showed that Nawaz Sharif was not getting treatment there as he was fit.

Nawaz Sharif was allowed six-week bail on medical ground in Al-Azizia reference after which he travelled to London for his medical treatment on Nov 19, 2019.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Doctor London 2019 From Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Several People Arrested Over Ukrainian Plane Downi ..

10 minutes ago

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says US Onl ..

10 minutes ago

Most Asian markets, yuan boosted by easing China-U ..

14 minutes ago

Results on day two of the WTA Hobart International ..

14 minutes ago

Russia to keep pushing for Libya ceasefire: Foreig ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.