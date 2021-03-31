UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Health Minister Receives Donation For 3 Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:31 PM

Punjab Health Minister receives donation for 3 hospitals

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid received donation given to three large hospitals of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department from a private organization on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid received donation given to three large hospitals of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department from a private organization on Wednesday.

The Minister thanked Agahi (NGO) for the donation to three hospitals.

She said the government was trying its best to control coronavirus pandemic. "We are enhancing the capacity of the Punjab hospitals," she added. She said the staff at hospitals, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff was motivated to perform.

"I salute all martyred healthcare workers who sacrificed their lives, serving on the frontline," she said.

CEO Agahi Mubarak Ali Sarwar paid rich tribute to the Health Minister for providing improved services during the pandemic and said he would continue to support the Punjab government.

The donation included 4 hand washing stations, 3 window curtain, 2000 PCR test kits, 4 biap machines, 12 nebulaizers, 12 suction machines, 12 pulse oxymeters, 4 cardiac machines, and 54 PPE. The donation has been distributed to Mayo hospital, services hospital, and Mian Mir hospital.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab All From Government Best Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ASP, two DSPs transferred

3 minutes ago

FBR achieves net revenue of Rs.3394 billion in Jul ..

3 minutes ago

US Reports 12% Increase in 7-Day Average Number of ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Considering Sputnik V Supplies at Request o ..

6 minutes ago

Over 50% of French Back Nationwide Lockdown - Poll

6 minutes ago

Sugar mafia won't escape accountability: Shibli

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.