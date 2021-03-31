Punjab Health Minister receives donation for 3 hospitals

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid received donation given to three large hospitals of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department from a private organization on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid received donation given to three large hospitals of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department from a private organization on Wednesday.

The Minister thanked Agahi (NGO) for the donation to three hospitals.

She said the government was trying its best to control coronavirus pandemic. "We are enhancing the capacity of the Punjab hospitals," she added. She said the staff at hospitals, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff was motivated to perform.

"I salute all martyred healthcare workers who sacrificed their lives, serving on the frontline," she said.

CEO Agahi Mubarak Ali Sarwar paid rich tribute to the Health Minister for providing improved services during the pandemic and said he would continue to support the Punjab government.

The donation included 4 hand washing stations, 3 window curtain, 2000 PCR test kits, 4 biap machines, 12 nebulaizers, 12 suction machines, 12 pulse oxymeters, 4 cardiac machines, and 54 PPE. The donation has been distributed to Mayo hospital, services hospital, and Mian Mir hospital.