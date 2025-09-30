Punjab Health Minister Reviews Development Works At Samli Hospital, Murree
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Ahead of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s expected visit to Murree, the district administration has become active with extensive preparations underway. A high-level delegation, including Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Ali, MPA Bilal Yameen Satti, Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi and heads of all Murree departments, visited Samli Hospital. The delegation reviewed ongoing development projects and facilities.
Deputy Commissioner briefed the minister on the situation of upgradation projects including emergency ward improvements, medical equipment provision, and staff deployment.
The minister met the hospital staff, inquired about facilities, and directed ensuring quality healthcare for Murree residents. He said that practical steps are being taken to provide quality health services, with the hospital’s upgradation being a key part of this effort.
