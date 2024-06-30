Punjab health minister reviews monsoon preparations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) camps have been established in various areas to manage monsoon-related issues.

He held a meeting on Sunday with WASA officials to discuss strategies for constituency PP-153. The meeting took place at the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare. He emphasised provision of water bowsers to ensure adequate water supply in PP-153 and stated that he plans to visit the constituency soon to assess the arrangements personally.

"The authorities have been instructed to enhance drainage systems and increase workforce deployment in PP-153 to tackle any standing water problems effectively," said the minister.

During the session, the minister also reviewed ongoing development projects and the overall performance of WASA. Detailed briefings were provided by WASA officials, including XEN Tajpura Zohaib, XEN Fatehgarh Kashif Rasool, Rifat Hussain, and Syed Ikhlas.