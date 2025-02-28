Punjab health minister seeks collaboration with Iranian paediatric heart surgeons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has expressed the government's desire for Iranian paediatric heart surgeons to visit Pakistan and share their expertise with local surgeons.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Dr. Asghar Masoodi, Director General of Khana Farhang Iran Lahore, at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Friday. The meeting aimed to explore collaboration between Iranian medical universities and UHS.

Highlighting Iran’s advancements in medical sciences, the minister said that Iran is a great country in every respect. He recalled his official visit to Shiraz, Iran, in 2009 as a representative of the Punjab government and expressed admiration for the Iranian Revolution.

Referring to a letter sent by the Iranian Consul General to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he stated that the Punjab government is keen on Iranian surgeons performing pediatric heart surgeries in the province. These specialists will treat children with congenital heart defects, enhancing Pakistan’s medical capabilities in this field.

Dr. Asghar Masoodi acknowledged Khawaja Salman Rafique and his family's contributions to Pakistan, highlighting that the minister’s father made great sacrifices for the country.

He also recalled the historical ties between Pakistan and Iran, emphasizing that Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan, while Pakistan was the first to congratulate Iran on its Islamic Revolution.

He noted Iran’s significant progress in medical sciences, particularly in robotics, and mentioned that over 100 Iranian students enrolled in Lahore's educational institutions last year. He also facilitated a direct conversation between Khawaja Salman Rafique and the Iranian Deputy Health Minister, who assured full cooperation in healthcare collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor UHS, Professor Nadia Naseem, said that Iranian students can enroll in Punjab’s postgraduate programs. She highlighted potential collaborations in digital education, teleconsultation, medical journalism, and short-term exchange programs, including internships and summer schools.

During the meeting, Iranian souvenirs were presented to the Punjab Health Minister and UHS Vice Chancellor.

The session was attended by Vice Chancellor UHS, Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, senior faculty members, and Additional Secretary Technical, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Dr. Muhammad Waseem.