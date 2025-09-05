Punjab Health Minister Takes Notice Of Hospital Firing Incident
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has taken strict notice of a firing incident at Allied Hospital-2 in Faisalabad.
On Friday, the minister contacted RPO Faisalabad and directed immediate and strict action against the culprits.
He said that raids are being carried out to arrest those involved, stressing that no one will be allowed to disturb peace in hospitals where doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, patients, and their families must feel safe.
Khawaja Salman Rafique also instructed authorities to further strengthen security arrangements at hospitals across the province.
Recent Stories
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NACTA observes Eid Milad un Nabi with reverence1 minute ago
-
World witnessed Pak Armed Force resolute response in Marka-e-Haq: CNS Admiral Naveed Ashraf1 minute ago
-
SC summons full court meeting on Sep 81 minute ago
-
SSP Shoaib vows swift justice, assures citizens of protection1 minute ago
-
KP Assembly calls for accelerated efforts to mitigate sufferings of flood victims1 minute ago
-
KP Speaker offers condolence to Afghan envoy over earthquake losses1 minute ago
-
Punjab health minister takes notice of hospital firing incident1 minute ago
-
KP CM orders emergency measures to curb spread of dengue cases in Charsadda1 minute ago
-
SPSC implements major reforms to ensure transparency, merit-based recruitment11 minutes ago
-
Sargodha set to celebrate 1500th birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH) with grandeur21 minutes ago
-
NIPA officers visits PSCA21 minutes ago
-
Over 6,400 children undergo free heart surgeries, 700,000 patients provided dialysis in Punjab21 minutes ago