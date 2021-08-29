UrduPoint.com

Punjab Health Minister To Visit RIU On Aug 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 08:10 PM

Punjab health minister to visit RIU on Aug 30

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid will visit the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU)on August 30.

According to a press release issued here, she will review the COVID-19 situation in the district and update the media about the ongoing health projects in the city.

Dr Yasmeen will also visit the various health centres and review the facilities being provided at the hospitals.

Pakistan

