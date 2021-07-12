Punjab Health minister urges public to get vaccinated, wear face masks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday stressed for the use of wearing face masks and urged the public to get vaccinated as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise in many countries.

Talking to a private news channel , she urged the public to strictly observe coronavirus precautions and show compassion towards the poor while celebrating the upcoming Islamic festival of Eid-ul-Azha.

"Citizens should follow government strict guidelines to protect themselves and their loved ones from the 4th wave of pandemic", she added.

Wearing masks, keeping social distance and other precautions can only prevent the people suffering from 4th wave of Covid -19 virus," she highlighted.

Over 1 crore and 70 thousand people have been vaccinated in the Punjab so far and the provincial government is making efforts to vaccinate almost everyone as soon as possible, she mentioned.

Replying a Query, she said with strict guidelines of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to contain the spread of coronavirus on Eid Ul Azha, Punjab was observing a week for the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) till July 18.

"It is very important to take precautions even after vaccination, she said, adding, the aim of the awareness week is to stop the spread of the virus on Eid".

She said in case of non-compliance with precautions, stricter measures would have to be taken against violator citizens.

To another Query, she said Punjab government had launched a large-scale vaccination awareness campaign through electronic, print and social media, adding, doubts about efficacy and safety of the vaccines need to be addressed by leading medical experts while media should build up people's more confidence.

"The vaccination at large scale of the masses would only help us in checking the pandemic effectively," she added.