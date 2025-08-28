Punjab Health Minister Visits Flood-hit Sialkot On CM’s Orders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique, on the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, arrived in Sialkot late at night to review the latest situation.
On this occasion, he was briefed by Rescue officials and other relevant departments. He also inspected the flood situation at Rangpura Chowk, Bhaid Nullah, Palkhu Nullah, and Nullah Aik. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abbas Zulqarnain and Managing Director WASA Sialkot Faisal Shehzad were also present.
Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the district administration has been directed to ensure complete evacuation of people and livestock from the passageways. He appreciated the timely measures taken by the administration and Rescue services during the flood situation. He further stated that all roads and bridges affected by the floods must be fully restored without delay, while Rescue workers are risking their lives to shift people to safer places, which is highly commendable.
The provincial minister added that the Chief Minister Punjab has instructed the compilation of details regarding damages caused to houses, livestock, and crops.
He said that higher-than-expected water inflows are being recorded in River Sutlej, River Ravi, and River Chenab; however, the government of Punjab stands firmly with its people in this difficult time. He said that hospitals have been placed on alert to cope with any emergency and all available resources are being utilized for the protection of citizens.
Khawaja Salman Rafique directed all concerned rescue and relief institutions to remain on high alert, with no room for negligence, while ensuring uninterrupted provision of food, clean drinking water, and medicines to the citizens. He said that PDMA is ensuring continuous coordination across the province, and all Deputy Commissioners and district administrations have been directed to remain fully active in the field.
Appealing to the public, Khawaja Salman Rafique urged citizens to stay at home, avoid unnecessary movement, adopt precautionary measures, and extend full cooperation with the administration.
