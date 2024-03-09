Punjab Health Minister Visits Minor Patient At Children's Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique made a visit to Children's Hospital Lahore on Saturday.
He met 14-year-old Farzan from Gujranwala, who is battling a tumor. The minister inquired about his health and assured his family of enhanced treatment facilities.
Attention to Farzan's case was also acknowledged by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Minister Salman Rafique emphasised the importance of providing top-notch healthcare to the young patient, stating, "The treatment of innocent child Farzan is being carried out in the presence of senior consultants.
" He added, "Farzan is a very intelligent child," highlighting the importance of his care.
The minister's commitment to overseeing Farzan's treatment firsthand was evident as he stated, "I am personally present to ensure better treatment of Farzan."
University of Child Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq, MD Children's Hospital Professor Dr. Tipu Sultan, and officials and people concerned were also present.
