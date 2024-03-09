Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister Visits Minor Patient At Children's Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Punjab health minister visits minor patient at Children's Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique made a visit to Children's Hospital Lahore on Saturday.

He met 14-year-old Farzan from Gujranwala, who is battling a tumor. The minister inquired about his health and assured his family of enhanced treatment facilities.

Attention to Farzan's case was also acknowledged by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Minister Salman Rafique emphasised the importance of providing top-notch healthcare to the young patient, stating, "The treatment of innocent child Farzan is being carried out in the presence of senior consultants.

" He added, "Farzan is a very intelligent child," highlighting the importance of his care.

The minister's commitment to overseeing Farzan's treatment firsthand was evident as he stated, "I am personally present to ensure better treatment of Farzan."

University of Child Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq, MD Children's Hospital Professor Dr. Tipu Sultan, and officials and people concerned were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Punjab Visit Young Gujranwala Family From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars

2 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

3 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

3 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

4 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

4 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

4 hours ago
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

5 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

5 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan