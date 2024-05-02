Punjab Health Minister Visits Sir Sadiq Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique visited Sadiq Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur in the late hours on Wednesday night.
During the visit, Khwaja Salman Rafique reviewed the emergency, operation theaters, storeroom, attendance register and revamping projects. He talked to the patients in Sadiq Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur and inquired about the medical facilities.
He issued instructions to complete the revamping project in Sadiq Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur on a priority basis. He said that an uninterrupted supply of medicines in government hospitals would be ensured. "We all have to work hard to improve the conditions in hospitals and we will fill the shortage of doctors in government hospitals on a priority basis", Khwaja Salman Rafique said. He added that transparency is being ensured in the revamping project of hospitals.
