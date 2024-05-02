Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister Visits Sir Sadiq Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Punjab Health Minister visits Sir Sadiq Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique visited Sadiq Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur in the late hours on Wednesday night.

During the visit, Khwaja Salman Rafique reviewed the emergency, operation theaters, storeroom, attendance register and revamping projects. He talked to the patients in Sadiq Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur and inquired about the medical facilities.

He issued instructions to complete the revamping project in Sadiq Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur on a priority basis. He said that an uninterrupted supply of medicines in government hospitals would be ensured. "We all have to work hard to improve the conditions in hospitals and we will fill the shortage of doctors in government hospitals on a priority basis", Khwaja Salman Rafique said. He added that transparency is being ensured in the revamping project of hospitals.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit Bahawalpur All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India acc ..

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..

44 minutes ago
 PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: CO ..

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS

49 minutes ago
 Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise In ..

Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

55 minutes ago
 vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

3 hours ago
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

16 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan