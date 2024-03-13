Punjab health minister vows comprehensive health sector improvement

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing the health sector.

In a series of meetings held at his office on Wednesday, he emphasised the inclusion of all stakeholders in the process to ensure effective reforms.

Under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Minister Rafique affirmed the government's dedication to providing better health facilities to the public. Improving the conditions of government hospitals across Punjab stands as a top priority on the agenda.

He pledged to present a comprehensive report to the chief minister after conducting thorough visits to government hospitals, aiming to address public concerns and enhance service delivery. Expressing gratitude for the trust bestowed upon them by the people, the minister vowed to uphold his faith and deliver on the government's promises of genuine public service.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted the government's proactive approach towards addressing the issues faced by the medical community, promising swift action on priority matters.

In a separate development, Minister Salman Rafique met a delegation from the Young Doctors Association (YDA) , comprising Dr. Atif Majid, Dr. Shoaib Niazi, Dr. Jafar, Dr. Kashif, Dr. Hamza, Dr. Salman Hasib, and others. This collaboration underscores the government's commitment to leveraging international expertise in its efforts to enhance healthcare services.

As the government embarks on its mission to improve the health sector, the minister expressed hope for divine guidance in serving Pakistan and its people with sincerity and dedication.