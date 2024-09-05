Open Menu

Punjab Health Ministers Direct Investigation Into Dengue Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Punjab health ministers direct investigation into dengue deaths

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir have ordered an immediate investigation into the causes of recent dengue-related deaths and the negligence in timely reporting of cases. The ministers emphasized determining the responsible parties and taking necessary actions.

The orders were issued during the 9th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Dengue and Infectious Diseases, held at the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care on Thursday. During the meeting, the ministers reviewed the current dengue situation in several districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, and Sheikhupura. Punjab Health Secretary Nadia Saqib presented the latest statistics related to dengue cases in the province.

Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted that the administration of high-risk districts must remain vigilant following recent rains, which could exacerbate the spread of dengue. He instructed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally oversee anti-dengue operations. He stressed the need to ramp up surveillance efforts in districts such as Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad.

“We are implementing an effective plan to combat dengue and other infectious diseases,” said the minister, adding that every dengue case must be tracked, and all departments need to operate proactively at the district level.

He assured that sufficient anti-dengue medicines are available in government hospitals.

Khawaja Imran Nazir echoed these sentiments, calling for intensified anti-dengue activities in high-risk areas. He urged citizens to take responsibility by ensuring cleanliness in their homes and coolers to prevent mosquito breeding. He also highlighted the need for better coordination between private hospitals and the government, specifically in the training of doctors and nurses on dengue prevention and treatment.

The minister instructed deputy commissioners to personally monitor anti-dengue efforts and involve elected representatives in these initiatives for community support.

During the meeting, Health Secretary Nadia Saqib announced that a polio campaign would begin next week, but stressed that dengue prevention activities must not be compromised during the campaign. She also called for a thorough review of dengue medicine stocks in hospitals, with a report to be submitted on the findings.

The meeting was attended by several officials, including DG Local Government Raja Mansoor, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, Additional Secretaries Dr. Yunus and Dr. Waseem, DG Health Services Dr. Ilyas Gondal, Director CDC Dr. Yadullah, and Professor Waseem Akram.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Polio Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sheikhupura Imran Nazir Stocks All Government Cabinet Rains

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

4 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

4 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

5 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

6 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

6 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

6 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

7 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

7 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

8 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

8 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan