Punjab Health Ministers Direct Investigation Into Dengue Deaths
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir have ordered an immediate investigation into the causes of recent dengue-related deaths and the negligence in timely reporting of cases. The ministers emphasized determining the responsible parties and taking necessary actions.
The orders were issued during the 9th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Dengue and Infectious Diseases, held at the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care on Thursday. During the meeting, the ministers reviewed the current dengue situation in several districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, and Sheikhupura. Punjab Health Secretary Nadia Saqib presented the latest statistics related to dengue cases in the province.
Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted that the administration of high-risk districts must remain vigilant following recent rains, which could exacerbate the spread of dengue. He instructed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally oversee anti-dengue operations. He stressed the need to ramp up surveillance efforts in districts such as Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad.
“We are implementing an effective plan to combat dengue and other infectious diseases,” said the minister, adding that every dengue case must be tracked, and all departments need to operate proactively at the district level.
He assured that sufficient anti-dengue medicines are available in government hospitals.
Khawaja Imran Nazir echoed these sentiments, calling for intensified anti-dengue activities in high-risk areas. He urged citizens to take responsibility by ensuring cleanliness in their homes and coolers to prevent mosquito breeding. He also highlighted the need for better coordination between private hospitals and the government, specifically in the training of doctors and nurses on dengue prevention and treatment.
The minister instructed deputy commissioners to personally monitor anti-dengue efforts and involve elected representatives in these initiatives for community support.
During the meeting, Health Secretary Nadia Saqib announced that a polio campaign would begin next week, but stressed that dengue prevention activities must not be compromised during the campaign. She also called for a thorough review of dengue medicine stocks in hospitals, with a report to be submitted on the findings.
The meeting was attended by several officials, including DG Local Government Raja Mansoor, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, Additional Secretaries Dr. Yunus and Dr. Waseem, DG Health Services Dr. Ilyas Gondal, Director CDC Dr. Yadullah, and Professor Waseem Akram.
