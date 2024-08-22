- Home
Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique And Khawaja Imran Nazir Inaugurate 'Early Disease Warning Centre' At IPH
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir inaugurated the 'Early Disease Warning Centre' at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) on Thursday, marking a significant step in the province's public health initiatives
During the inaugural ceremony, Khawaja Salman emphasized the importance of the new center, stating that it would serve as a critical hub for monitoring and managing disease outbreaks. He announced that a specialized dashboard for tracking monkeypox and other diseases is being developed at the center. Additionally, airports across Punjab have been instructed to implement passenger screening procedures as a precautionary measure.
He reassured the public that no cases of monkeypox have been reported in Punjab to date. He further highlighted that nine centers have been established in key cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot, and Bahawalpur to bolster the province's disease monitoring capabilities. Instructions have also been issued to Children's Hospitals in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Multan to ensure preparedness.
Expressing gratitude, he thanked former health minister Professor Javed Akram for his technical support in setting up the center.
Khawaja Imran Nazir, speaking at the event, highlighted the critical role the Early Disease Warning Center will play in compiling and analyzing statistics on monkeypox and other diseases. He stressed that all relevant institutions have been directed to remain vigilant and ensure the availability of isolation wards and vaccines in government hospitals.
In his address, Professor Javed Akram confirmed the ongoing support from a technical group dedicated to providing expertise on monkeypox and other public health threats.
The event was attended by Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Waseem from the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Professor Mohsin Aftab, and other faculty members. Both health ministers also met with the staff of the Early Disease Warning Center to review the monitoring systems in place.
