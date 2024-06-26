Punjab health ministers laud improvements in govt hospitals OPDs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted the improving conditions of Outpatient Departments (OPDs) in government hospitals during a joint meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting, held at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, focused on the performance of these hospitals.

Salman Rafique, minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, emphasised the commitment to maintaining the honor of vice chancellors, principals, and medical superintendents (MSs). He stressed that patients should not face difficulties in government hospitals and announced measures against staff absenteeism starting Thursday. Reflecting on recent efforts, he noted significant improvements in hospital conditions over the past three months, insisting on the importance of merit in running institutions.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir called for an end to doctor protests, stressing the priority of patient rights and indicating the government's willingness to engage in dialogue.

He criticized the disruptive influence of political agendas on hospital systems and announced the extension of contracts for ad hoc doctors. He reiterated the need to eliminate the culture of strikes in hospitals.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan and other senior officials, including Vice Chancellors and Principals from various medical universities, participated in the meeting, offering suggestions to enhance OPD functionality. They underscored the positive impact of active leadership presence in OPDs and reviewed patient treatment processes.

The session was attended by key figures including Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, and Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, among others.