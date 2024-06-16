Punjab Health Ministers Vow To Maintain Uninterrupted Patient Care
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir declared that any disruption in patient care at government hospitals will not be tolerated.
They made this statement while chairing a comprehensive review meeting on Sunday at the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care. The agenda included assessing the safety and functionality of hospital infrastructure, such as fire safety systems, electrical installations, and air conditioning.
Minister Salman Rafique highlighted the government’s commitment to the health sector in the 2024-25 budget, emphasizing the goal to expedite hospital revamps. He noted past corrupt practices in the appointment of medical superintendents and principals, assuring that current appointments are based on merit.
Reflecting on tragic incidents at various hospitals, he stressed the government's accountability and the imperative to uphold the dignity of doctors, condemning unproductive strikes and affirming that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will engage with health professionals soon.
Minister Imran Nazir reiterated the commitment to patient safety, condemning blackmail and emphasizing resolution through dialogue rather than strikes. He called for rigorous checks and balances and a crackdown on corruption, pledging transparency and decisive action to address failures in the health system.
The meeting saw participation from key health officials, including Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan and Vice-Chancellors from major medical universities, through a video link conference.
