Punjab health secretary reviews dengue preventive measures

Published August 29, 2022

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch conducted a detailed review of the dengue preventive measures in the province, here on Monday

Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed, medical superintendents of all teaching hospitals and other officers participated in the meeting.

The secretary said that dengue situation was being closely monitored. The number of beds in public hospitals of Lahore and Rawalpindi were being increased for dengue patients, he added.

He said that approval would be taken from the CM office for induction of more dengue staff in the province.

Sikandar Baloch said that competent doctors would be inducted for Intensive care units in the government hospitals of Punjab.

For treatment of dengue patients in Punjab, medicines were available in abundance, he added. He said that capacity of labs was being enhanced for conducting dengue diagnosis test.

The secretary said that result of dengue tests should be provided to patients at the earliest in public and private hospitals of Punjab. He appealed to people to implement preventive measures to control dengue.

He ordered for forming mortality committees in all hospitals.

The secretary directed the medical superintendents (MS) of all public hospitals in Punjab to provide the best treatment facilities to dengue patients.

