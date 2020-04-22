Punjab Health Secretary visits city to inspect anti-COVID-19 facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary Primary and secondary Health Commission Punjab Capt Muhammad Usman on Wednesday visited the Corona Management Center set up at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and inspected the facilities provided for the COVID-19 patients.

According to a handout issued here, the secretary said the Punjab government was setting up more field hospitals across the province to cope with the deadly disease while isolation wards and quarantine facility centers were also being increased.

On the occasion, he appreciated the role of sanitary workers, security personnel, doctors and para medical staff for the treatment of coronavirus patients and their security, adding special arrangements had also been made for the medical teams and related staff at the centers.

Currently, he said prevention of the disease was priority of the government and the administration was working day and night to avoid the possible outbreak of the infection.

On the occasion, Deputy Commssioner Capt Anwar Ul Haq briefed the secretary that 164 C virus patients were under treatment in the district while 53 had been discharged after recovery.

He informed that only 8 death cases were reported in Rawalpindi while all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality.

Later, the secretary visited the field hospital at sports Complex, Red Crescent hospital and Benazir Bhutto hospital and inspected arrangements for COVID-19 patients.