Punjab health secretary visits Mayo Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Secretary Azmat Mehmood on Wednesday conducted a visit to Mayo Hospital to review healthcare facilities.

He was accompanied by Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mehmood Rahmani and Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem.

During the visit, the Punjab Health Secretary interacted with patients, inquired about their well-being, and sought feedback on medical services. Expressing displeasure over doctors not wearing overcoats, he emphasized adherence to professional dress codes.

The visit also included a comprehensive inspection of medicine availability, doctors' attendance, and the functioning of the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell. Azmat Mehmood issued on-the-spot directives in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to enhance patient care services.

He instructed hospital authorities to prominently display duty rosters in key locations and questioned officials about the absence of an electronic inventory for medicine supply. Additionally, he expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of a public address system in the emergency department.

To improve patient and attendant facilities, the Secretary ordered the immediate provision of chairs and benches in waiting areas. He also directed the submission of a compliance report on all issued instructions by the evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Azmat Mehmood reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving public healthcare services, stating that visits to government hospitals would continue to ensure efficient service delivery. He assured that negligence in patient treatment and care would not be tolerated.