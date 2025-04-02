Open Menu

Punjab Health Secretary Visits Mayo Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Punjab health secretary visits Mayo Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Secretary Azmat Mehmood on Wednesday conducted a visit to Mayo Hospital to review healthcare facilities.

He was accompanied by Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mehmood Rahmani and Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem.

During the visit, the Punjab Health Secretary interacted with patients, inquired about their well-being, and sought feedback on medical services. Expressing displeasure over doctors not wearing overcoats, he emphasized adherence to professional dress codes.

The visit also included a comprehensive inspection of medicine availability, doctors' attendance, and the functioning of the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell. Azmat Mehmood issued on-the-spot directives in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to enhance patient care services.

He instructed hospital authorities to prominently display duty rosters in key locations and questioned officials about the absence of an electronic inventory for medicine supply. Additionally, he expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of a public address system in the emergency department.

To improve patient and attendant facilities, the Secretary ordered the immediate provision of chairs and benches in waiting areas. He also directed the submission of a compliance report on all issued instructions by the evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Azmat Mehmood reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving public healthcare services, stating that visits to government hospitals would continue to ensure efficient service delivery. He assured that negligence in patient treatment and care would not be tolerated.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half bil ..

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from Iranian Pre ..

UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..

3 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

3 hours ago
 EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation c ..

EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..

3 hours ago
 National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operati ..

National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025

4 hours ago
 MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation ..

MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..

4 hours ago
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of i ..

PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards

4 hours ago
 Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing ..

Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..

5 hours ago
 5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

5 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzs ..

UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan

5 hours ago
 Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Du ..

Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre

5 hours ago
 ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan