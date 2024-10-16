Punjab Health Secretary Visits Sargodha, Chairs Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood Khan visited Sargodha on Wednesday and chaired a meeting at the Commissioner's Office conference room.
The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health Tariq Mahmood, Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, MNA Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Sargodha University Vice Chancellor University Dr. Qaiser Abbas, and Principal Sargodha Medical College Dr. Waris Farooq.
The meeting discussed issues related to the faculty of Sargodha Medical College and it was agreed upon to form a committee under the chairmanship of the commissioner at the local level, which would contact the faculty of the medical college in the light of the law and prepare workable recommendations and send them.
The health secretary said the faculty of the medical college had been performing their duties for a long time and no one would be dismissed. Their service structure and salary issues would be resolved soon so that the students' studies were not affected.
He said the Punjab government was ensuring provision of the best public health facilities in Sargodha. A state-of-the-art Government Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital is being built in Sargodha, the secretary health said adding there was no justification for daily strikes of the medical college faculty.
The meeting also agreed on a plan to make the 200-bed hospital of the University of Sargodha functional soon.
Later, the secretary health also inspected the under-construction Government Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital and reviewed progress of work. He was told that construction of the hospital was under way at a fast pace. The total estimated cost of the project was Rs. 19 billion and Rs. 9.86 billion had been released during the current year. An OPD, emergency, offices, and residences are being built on 97 canals of land. The OPD would be completed in May next year while the hospital would become functional by September 2025, the secretary health was informed.
