Punjab Healthcare Commission closes 54 backstreet treatment centres

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:09 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :During the ongoing crackdown on quacks, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) closed down 54 backstreet fake treatment centres during the last week.

The PHC teams raided different types of treatment centres, took action against 323 of them, sealed 54 quackery outlets and put 198 under surveillance, which were being operated by the qualified medics at the time of visit, but were pointed out as quackery centres in the census.

It was also found out that businesses had been changed at 82 centres. The largest number of centres, 16 were closed down in Rawalpindi, 12 were closed down in Chiniot, 11 in Multan, six in Bhawana, five in Sheikhupura and four in Dunyapur (Lodharan).

A spokesperson for the Commission said that so far the PHC enforcement teams had imposed Rs 510 million fine on quacks," he said.

