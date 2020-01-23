Punjab Healthcare Commission closes 62 quackery outlets in one week

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has closed 62 backstreet treatment centres of unqualified practitioners of medicine during the last one week, adding that the a total of 23,532 outlets of quack had been closed down so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has closed 62 backstreet treatment centres of unqualified practitioners of medicine during the last one week, adding that the a total of 23,532 outlets of quack had been closed down so far.

The PHC enforcement teams conducted raids on 369 treatment centres in different cities as per the census during the last one week.

On an average, they raided 46 centres in each city. Out of them, 12 quack outlets were sealed in Jhang, while the rest included Khushab 11, Layyah 10, Okara 7, five each in Depalpur and Jatoi, four each in Sargodha and Toba Tek Singh, Lahore three and one in Kasur.

As per the data, 64 quacks were found to have quit their businesses. Al-Shifa Medical Store, Ali Clinic and Shakir Medical Store were closed in Lahore.