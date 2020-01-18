Punjab Healthcare Commission closes down 23,532 quackery outlets

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) took action against 62 backstreet treatment centres of unqualified practitioners of medicine during the last one week, and closed down 23,532 outlets in total of quacks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) took action against 62 backstreet treatment centres of unqualified practitioners of medicine during the last one week, and closed down 23,532 outlets in total of quacks.

The PHC enforcement teams conducted raids on 369 treatment centres in different cities during the last one week.

On an average, they raided 46 centres in each city.

Out of them 12 quack outlets were sealed in Jhang, Khushab 11, Layyah 10, Okara 7, five each in Depalpur and Jatoi, four each in Sargodha and Toba Tek Singh, Lahore 3 and one in Kasur.

As per data, 64 quacks were found to have quit their businesses. Al-Shifa Medical Store, Ali Clinic and Shakir Medical Store were shuttered in Lahore.

Till date, the commission raided over 61,000 treatment centres and closed down 23,532 of those.

Moreover, Rs 478.60 million had been imposed as fine on quacks, said a PHC source.