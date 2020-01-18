UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Healthcare Commission Closes Down 23,532 Quackery Outlets

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 08:04 PM

Punjab Healthcare Commission closes down 23,532 quackery outlets

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) took action against 62 backstreet treatment centres of unqualified practitioners of medicine during the last one week, and closed down 23,532 outlets in total of quacks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) took action against 62 backstreet treatment centres of unqualified practitioners of medicine during the last one week, and closed down 23,532 outlets in total of quacks.

The PHC enforcement teams conducted raids on 369 treatment centres in different cities during the last one week.

On an average, they raided 46 centres in each city.

Out of them 12 quack outlets were sealed in Jhang, Khushab 11, Layyah 10, Okara 7, five each in Depalpur and Jatoi, four each in Sargodha and Toba Tek Singh, Lahore 3 and one in Kasur.

As per data, 64 quacks were found to have quit their businesses. Al-Shifa Medical Store, Ali Clinic and Shakir Medical Store were shuttered in Lahore.

Till date, the commission raided over 61,000 treatment centres and closed down 23,532 of those.

Moreover, Rs 478.60 million had been imposed as fine on quacks, said a PHC source.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Fine Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Khushab Toba Tek Singh Jatoi Depalpur Million

Recent Stories

UN Mission in Libya Says Country's Oil Facilities ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 18 Jan 2020

2 minutes ago

Artificial increase in flour prices not to be allo ..

2 minutes ago

Smuggled tobacco, cigarettes seized in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore confiscates 3 truc ..

15 minutes ago

PHAs directed to achieve tree plantation targets

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.