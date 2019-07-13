UrduPoint.com
Punjab Healthcare Commission Closes Down Another 8 Quackery Outlets

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:59 PM

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), during its ongoing drive against quackery, have closed down another eight quackery outlets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), during its ongoing drive against quackery, have closed down another eight quackery outlets.

The PHC teams visited 35 treatment centres, and sealed outlets of five general quacks, two fake dentists and one homoeopathic clinic.

These included Dental Hygiene Clinic, Muzammal Dental Clinic, Fatima Medical Centre, Zarina Munir Welfare Clinic, Adil Clinic, Doctor Medical Centre, Al-Hamed Medical Store and Waqar Homoeo Clinic in Lahore.

It was learnt that mostly quacks were found to have changed their business after giving up the quackery.

The spokesperson of the PHC said that a robust anti-quackery campaign was being carried out across the province.

The Commission has sealed over 20,600 business centres of quacks so far, which includes 4,813 of Lahore, he added.

