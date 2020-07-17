UrduPoint.com
Punjab Healthcare Commission Completes First Phase Of Training For 105 District Officers Health

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday completed the first phase of training for 105 district officers health (DOH) of four divisions to eliminate quackery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday completed the first phase of training for 105 district officers health (DOH) of four divisions to eliminate quackery.

The joint trainings were held with the support of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department at divisional headquarters.

During the sessions, 30 officers of Dera Ghazi Khan, 26 each from Multan and Bahawalpur, while 23 of Sahiwal division were imparted anti-quackery training.

The trained officers including DOH Medical Services, DOH Human Resource and Senior Medical Officers Rural Health Centres, will seal premises of quacks and send sealing reports to the PHC for further action.

They have also been given access to the anti-quackery mobile Application of the Commission for online transmission of information about the sealing, which will also help connect to the online data of quacks, and trace them as well.

Moreover, this will cause a huge impact to the coordinated actions against quacks.

Chairperson board of Commissioners PHC Professor Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid has issued directions for carrying out a well-coordinated campaign with the P&SHD to eliminate quackery in all its forms and manifestations.

The second phase of trainings will start in the coming week which will beheld in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore.

