Punjab Healthcare Commission directs dental practitioners to adopt highest precautions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission has issued an advisory to the dental practitioners across the province to adopt maximum precautionary measures in their clinics.

The PHC directed the dental surgeons to make plan about visits of their patients in such a way that there should not be over-crowding, and also display coronavirus related information at their clinics.

Moreover, dental surgeons have been asked to encourage their patients not to visit clinics unless there is an unavoidable emergency. They have been asked to avoid intra oral X-rays as much as possible.

Besides keeping their hygiene at best and ensuring the availability of disinfectants, antiseptics, sanitisers, and soap for handwashing, the dental practitioners and their staff must use personal protective equipment, including latex gloves, face mask (preferably N95), goggles, disposable gowns, disposable caps, etc.

They must also ensure the usage of disposable instruments, as much as possible, especially disposable suction tip and napkins. They should follow strict infection prevention measures including sterilisation of equipment, linen, dental chair, instrument tray, spitting bowl and disposables before and after every procedure.

They have been advised to have proper cross infection control measures, while touching light handles and switches, control buttons, headrest, glass filters, triple syringes, etc.

Chief Executive Officers of the District Health Authorities have been directed toensure implementation of the precautionary measures.