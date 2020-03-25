UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Healthcare Commission Directs Dental Practitioners To Adopt Highest Precautions

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:38 PM

Punjab Healthcare Commission directs dental practitioners to adopt highest precautions

Punjab Healthcare Commission has issued an advisory to the dental practitioners across the province to adopt maximum precautionary measures in their clinics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission has issued an advisory to the dental practitioners across the province to adopt maximum precautionary measures in their clinics.

The PHC directed the dental surgeons to make plan about visits of their patients in such a way that there should not be over-crowding, and also display coronavirus related information at their clinics.

Moreover, dental surgeons have been asked to encourage their patients not to visit clinics unless there is an unavoidable emergency. They have been asked to avoid intra oral X-rays as much as possible.

Besides keeping their hygiene at best and ensuring the availability of disinfectants, antiseptics, sanitisers, and soap for handwashing, the dental practitioners and their staff must use personal protective equipment, including latex gloves, face mask (preferably N95), goggles, disposable gowns, disposable caps, etc.

They must also ensure the usage of disposable instruments, as much as possible, especially disposable suction tip and napkins. They should follow strict infection prevention measures including sterilisation of equipment, linen, dental chair, instrument tray, spitting bowl and disposables before and after every procedure.

They have been advised to have proper cross infection control measures, while touching light handles and switches, control buttons, headrest, glass filters, triple syringes, etc.

Chief Executive Officers of the District Health Authorities have been directed toensure implementation of the precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Oral Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maria B’s employee tested positive for Coronavir ..

16 seconds ago

RTA takes additional measures to protect metro, bu ..

9 minutes ago

Putin Unveils Additional Monthly Payment to Famili ..

33 seconds ago

Mohmand police destroys poppy crop on 561 kanals o ..

36 seconds ago

Albayrak continues work despite lockdown

37 seconds ago

Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation Donation ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.