Punjab Healthcare Commission Freezes Feb Rates For Treating Covid-19 Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:06 AM

Punjab Healthcare Commission freezes Feb rates for treating Covid-19 patients

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Tuesday frozen private hospital charges of February 2020 for treating the COVID-19 patients, and directed the healthcare establishments to display rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Tuesday frozen private hospital charges of February 2020 for treating the COVID-19 patients, and directed the healthcare establishments to display rates.

As per a letter issued to private hospitals treating Covid-19 by the PHC, their administrations have been directed to display hospital rates ,including all, but not limited to per day charges of a bed/room of isolation area, high-dependency units, intensive care units, ventilator services and Injection Actemra (where this service is provided), said a spokesperson.

The hospitals have been directed to display rate list on their websites and at prominent places of the healthcare establishments.

The PHC had warned hospitals against taking extra charges ," added a PHC spokesperson.

