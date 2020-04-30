Punjab Healthcare Commission issues directions to private hospitals, labs for COVID-19 patients

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has instructed the private hospitals and laboratories for allocating and isolating beds, and conducting tests of the COVID-19 patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has instructed the private hospitals and laboratories for allocating and isolating beds, and conducting tests of the COVID-19 patients.

Chief Executive Officer, PHC, Dr Shuaib Khan and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq co-chaired a meeting with the private hospitals and laboratories of the Rawalpindi district regarding arrangements for diagnosis and treatment of the COVID-19 patients here Thursday.

They underlined the need for giving complete information about the suspected cases so that patients could be traced when required by the authorities.

"Also, all hospitals and laboratories must transmit information about positive and negative results and cases to the national database,"they directed.

CEO PHC said that there must be a smooth mechanism to transfer patients from the public sector hospitals to private and vice versa.

Dr Shuaib Khan said the government can take beds from private hospitals if the public sector hospitals run short of beds.

"The standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being developed for occupying beds of private hospitals, which will be shared in due course," he added.

Representatives of the private hospitals asked for government support, especially for personal protective equipment, for their staff in case their beds would be taken over for the COVID-19 patients.

The DC committed that he would ensure the provision of personal protective equipment when the patients would be shifted to private hospitals.