Punjab Healthcare Commission orders private hospitals not to hike rates for Covid-19 patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Wednesday directed all private hospitals in the province to charge the same treatment rates which were being charged from Covid-19 patients in February 2020.

The rates were frozen by the PHC in June 2020.

In a letter issued to the private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, the administrations have been directed not to enhance rates for beds/rooms of isolation area, high-dependency units, intensive care units, ventilator services, etc.

The PHC inspection teams have also been directed to monitor implementation of the orders in letter and spirit, and take stringent action against those violating the orders.

The PHC spokesperson said that people could get information about private hospitals on its helpline 0800 00742 from 9am to 10pm (Monday to Friday).