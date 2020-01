Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) closes 16 quackery centres

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) closed 16 quackery centres in two districts of Faisalabad division in last week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) : The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) closed 16 quackery centres in two districts of Faisalabad division in last week.

Official sources said on Monday that the PHC teams closed down SNW CT Scan, Al-Shifa Clinic, Bashir Medical Store and Abdullah Medical Store in Toba Tek Singh district and Javed Clinic, Haji Riaz Hussain Damwala, Ali Medical Centre, Lajpal Matab Khana, Bilal Homeopathic, Sultan Dawakhana, Abbas Haddi Jorr Markaz, Maqbool Clinic, Asghar Clinic, Inamul Azeem Dental Clinic, Ijaz Clinic and Ali Clinical Laboratory in Jhang district.

The Commission has so far closed 263 quacks' clinics in Toba Tek Singh and 249 clinics in district Jhang.

