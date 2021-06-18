Punjab Healthcare Commission seals 7 labs collection centres

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission has shut down seven lab collection centres and issued notices to 16 others for violating directions and standard operating procedures in special inspections of laboratories and collection centres in the city.

According to the PHC on Friday, during the last two days, the PHC special enforcement teams visited the premises of 25 labs and collection centres in different parts of the city.

Those labs and collection centres were sealed which were functioning without registrations, pathologists and other qualified staff, carrying out tests in collection centres and not sending samples to their main labs and conducting PCR Covid-19 test without approval from the competent authority and collecting samples as well.

The PHC sealed Lahore Healthcare Lab, Chugtai Plus Lahore Lab and Collection Centre, Muslim Lab, Fatima Lab, Hassan Laboratory, Doctors' Lab Collection Centre, Ittefaq Hospital Collection Centre and Hamid Latif Hospital Collection Centre.

On the other hand, notices were also issued to labs and collection centres which did not have memoranda of understanding for the waste disposal, lacking in internal quality assurance and non-availability of a pathologist at the scheduled time. Notices were served on Innova Lab & Diagnostic Collection Centre, Tariq Diagnostic Centre, Salman Chughtai's Lab & Collection Centre, Bio-Tech Laboratory & Research Centre, Pride Lab, University of Lahore Teaching Hospital Diagnostic Centre, AK Laboratory, Hormone Lab, Livartes Pathology Lab, Hi-Vision Lab, Central Lab, Nehal Diagnostic Centre, Model Lab & Diagnostic Centre, Al-Faisal Lab, Multicare Laboratories and Meezan Lab.

As per the spokesperson of the Commission, the PHC will continue special inspections, and do so in other major cities from time-to-time as well.